Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Thursday removed a lawsuit against NewRez to Colorado District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan agreement, was filed pro se by Claudia S. Roldan and Genaro R. Roldan. The case is 1:22-cv-03168, Roldan et al. v. NewRez LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

December 08, 2022, 1:53 PM