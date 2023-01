Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a consumer class action against City Beauty LLC for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law on behalf of individuals who allegedly received text messages and phone calls from the defendant without having given prior consent. The case is 1:23-cv-20373, Roland v. City Beauty, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 7:01 PM