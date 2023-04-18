New Suit - Trademark

Roku Inc., a maker of smart TVs and streaming players, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Thoits Law, pursues claims against unidentified e-commerce operators. The case is 1:23-cv-02406, Roku Inc. v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 18, 2023, 1:49 PM

Roku Inc.

Thoits Law

The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims