New Suit - Trademark

Roku Inc., a maker of smart TVs and streaming players, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Thoits Law, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:22-cv-04913, Roku Inc. v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A Hereto.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 12, 2022, 3:49 PM