Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Paul Hastings on Friday removed an employment class action against Twenty-First Century Fox Film Corp. and CEO James M. Kaperstein to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Harris & Ruble, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of nonexempt production workers. The case is 2:23-cv-02652, Rojas v. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 07, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Alex Rojas

defendants

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

James M Kapenstein

defendant counsels

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations