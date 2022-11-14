Who Got The Work

Wojciech 'Voytek' Jackowski of Offit Kurman has entered an appearance for Giacomo Chiaramonte, Euro Contracting Inc. and Eurocraft Contracting LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in New York Eastern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as laborer and carpenter assistants who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:22-cv-05856, Rojas v. Eurocraft Contracting LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 14, 2022, 7:45 AM