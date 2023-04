Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Capital One to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff alleging fraudulent transfer. The case is 1:23-cv-10844, Rojas v. Capital One Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Elba Rojas

defendants

Capital One Financial Corporation

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct