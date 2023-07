Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Tesla to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of a former production associate who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about not receiving a mandatory third rest break during a graveyard shift. The case is 3:23-cv-03469, Guerrero v. Tesla Inc.

Automotive

July 12, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Ariana Rojas Guerrero

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches