Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CLEAR Blue Insurance Company to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Ramirez Enriquez PLLC on behalf of Maria Gonzalez-Gotay and Laura Rojas-Gotay. The case is 6:22-cv-02320, Rojas-Gotay et al v. CLEAR Blue Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 3:06 PM