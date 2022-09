Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against rigging and crafting service provider MEI Rigging & Crating to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by Brock & Gonzales on behalf of Donna Rohrer. The case is 2:22-cv-06359, Rohrer v. Mei Rigging & Crating, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 07, 2022, 6:33 AM