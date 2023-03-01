New Suit - Employment

Reverend Megan Rohrer, the first openly transgendered person to serve as a bishop in the U.S., filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Sierra Pacific Synod on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit arises from Rohrer's termination of Reverend Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez for alleged verbal harassment, which caused a community backlash and ultimately led to Rohrer's resignation after a church investigation. According to the complaint, the investigation was a pretext for ousting Rohrer from the church on discriminatory grounds. The suit was filed by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00923, Rohrer v. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America et al.

California

March 01, 2023, 8:38 PM