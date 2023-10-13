Rogue District Attorney? The Trinity 4 Bring Civil Rights Su...

News From Law.com

Four Midland County educators who endured a very public sex abuse scandal that ended in dismissal after an eight-day trial are suing the district attorney for violating their constitutional rights. The educators, who became known as the Trinity Four in the Midland-Odessa region, also claim Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has a history in criminal cases of engaging in acts outside her authority. The lawsuit, "Hammer v. Nodolf," was filed in the U.S. Western District of Texas Midland-Odessa Division and was prepared by Fort Worth attorney Frank Sellers of Westfall Sellers and Lubbock attorney Allison Clayton.

Education

October 13, 2023, 7:12 PM

