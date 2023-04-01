Who Got The Work

Silicon Valley trademark lawyer Holly Pranger of Pranger Law PC has entered an appearance for Reddit in a pending trademark lawsuit filed by Jaime Rogozinski, creator of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit. The suit, filed Feb. 15 in California Northern District Court by Envisage Law Firm and Charis Lex PC, claims that Reddit improperly banned Rogozinski as a moderator of the subreddit and opposed his trademark application for 'WallStreetBets' as a pretext to seize control from Rogozinski and monetize the community. Reddit is also represented by Perkins Coie. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 4:23-cv-00686, Rogozinski v. Reddit, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 01, 2023, 12:50 PM

