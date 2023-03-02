Who Got The Work

Torryn Rodgers and Julie E. Schwartz of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for Reddit, a social news network where users share content and comments, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 15 in California Northern District Court by Envisage Law Firm and Charis Lex PC on behalf of Jaime Rogozinski, creator of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit. According to the suit, Reddit banned Rogozinski as a moderator of the subreddit and opposed his trademark application for 'WallStreetBets' as a pretext to seize control from Rogozinski and monetize the community. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:23-cv-00686, Rogozinski v. Reddit, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 02, 2023, 10:58 AM