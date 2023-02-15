New Suit - Trademark

Jaime Rogozinski, creator of the r/WallStreetBets subreddit, filed a lawsuit against Reddit on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. According to the suit, Reddit banned Rogozinski as a moderator of the subreddit and opposed his trademark application for 'WallStreetBets' as a pretext to seize control from Rogozinski and monetize the community. The suit was filed by Envisage Law and Charis Lex. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00686, Rogozinski v. Reddit Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 15, 2023, 6:56 PM