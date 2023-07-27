Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Beverly Hills Travel & Cruises d/b/a Singles Travel International and Tammy Weiler to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of a former marketing consulting who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for backing out as host of a two-hour virtual event after hurting his back while exercising. The case is 3:23-cv-04029, Rogozhin v. Beverly Hills Travel & Cruises Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 27, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Dimitri Rogozhin

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-5 (Fictious Names Describing Presently Unidentified Business Entities)

Beverly Hills Travel & Cruises, Inc. D/B/A Singles Travel International

John Does 1-5 (Fictious Names Of Unidentified Individuals)

Tammy Weiler

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination