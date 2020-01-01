New Suit - Securities

Wells Fargo and certain top executives were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court over the company's 2020 launch of a diverse hiring policy intended to require 50% of interviewees to be from underrepresented groups. The complaint, filed by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses Wells Fargo of conducting 'fake' interviews in order to meet its diverse search criteria, subjecting the company to the risk of governmental scrutiny and criminal charges. The suit partially arises from a New York Times article on the topic published last May. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05473, Rogers v. Scharf et al.