Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mirick O'Connell Demallie & Lougee on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Group to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, challenging the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney Jonathan M. Feigenbaum Esq. on behalf of Robert M Rogers. The case is 1:22-cv-11399, Rogers, Ph.D. v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 6:29 PM