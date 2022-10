Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Crown Lift Trucks to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Bentley & More on behalf of Brenda Lomeli and Michael Rogers, who claims he had to have his leg amputated after being involved in an accident allegedly caused by a Crown forklift. The case is 5:22-cv-01838, Rogers et al v. Crown Equipment Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 18, 2022, 2:43 PM