New Suit - Class Action

American Family Insurance was hit with an insurance class action Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The complaint accuses the company of improperly adding 'negotiation deductions' to calculations of total loss motor vehicle claims. The suit was brought by Shamis & Gentile, Edelsberg Law and Normand PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00254, Rogers, Daniel et al v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Rogers

Trina Hawthorne

Plaintiffs

Shamis & Gentile, P.A.

defendants

American Family Mutual Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute