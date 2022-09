New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Rebbl, a plant-based protein drink company, was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, part of a string of similar cases filed by Gutride Safier, contends that because pea protein is only partially digestible, the '16g protein' label on the defendant's packaging is misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05290, Roffman v. Rebbl Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 5:55 PM