New Suit - Contract

Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of engineering and construction company Roeslein & Associates. The complaint, which pursues claims against excavation contractor Wendt LLP, centers on an over $6.9 million subcontract for services related to a canning plant construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01105, Roeslein & Associates, Inc. v. Wendt, LLP.

Construction & Engineering

October 17, 2022, 7:00 PM