Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harley-Davidson and True-Track to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Sullivan Law and Chaiken & Chaiken on behalf of Brent Roering and Shelly Roering. The case is 3:22-cv-00549, Roering et al v. Harley-Davidson, Inc. et al.

Automotive

December 12, 2022, 7:58 PM