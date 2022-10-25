Who Got The Work

Patrick J. Maher of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for J&S Underground Networks Inc., Jerry Chaffin and Staci Flury in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, for alleged unpaid overtime wages, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Northern District Court by Vaught Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish, is 3:22-cv-02011, Roepke v. J&S Underground Networks Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 25, 2022, 10:03 AM