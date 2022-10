New Suit - Employment

Entergy, a utilities company operating in the southern region of the United States, was hit with an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The case was filed by Sudduth & Associates on behalf of Robert A. Roell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00801, Roell v. Entergy Corporation et al.

Energy

October 17, 2022, 6:53 PM