New Suit

Barley Snyder filed a lawsuit against the U.S federal government Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court arising from a temporary protection from abuse order granted to a citizen of the Dominican Republic who had been a victim of domestic violence. The suit seeks a U visa on behalf of the plaintiff, granting her legal nonimmigrant status and authorization to secure employment. The case is 2:23-cv-01656, Roe v. Mayorkas et al.

Government

May 01, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Roe

Plaintiffs

Barley Snyder

defendants

Alejandro Mayorkas

Jeniffer Higgins

Larry Denayer

Laura Zuchowski

Ur Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision