Barley Snyder sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other defendants Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit seeks to compel the defendants to rule on a petition for a visa filed more than five years ago by the plaintiff, a Chinese-born immigrant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00603, Roe v. Mayorkas et al.

April 10, 2023, 6:05 PM

Jane Roe

Barley Snyder

Alejandro Mayorkas

Jennifer Higgins

Larry Denayer

Laura Zuchowski

Ur Jaddou

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision