Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel subsidiary Essentia Insurance and Hagerty Insurance Agency to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lamb & Lamb on behalf of Brian Roe, arises from claims for damaged antique vehicles resulting from a fire. The case is 3:23-cv-00117, Roe v. Hagerty et al.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 6:45 PM