New Suit

Barley Snyder filed a lawsuit against the U.S. federal government Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court seeking nonimmigrant visas on behalf of a Chilean victim of spousal abuse and her daughter. The suit seeks the visas, as well employment authorization, on behalf of the daughter and mother, who was granted a protection order against her husband. The case is 2:23-cv-00347, Roe et al v. Mayorkas et al.

Government

January 27, 2023, 5:38 PM