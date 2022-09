Who Got The Work

Matthew R. Korn of Fisher & Phillips and John L. Bishop of McGuireWoods have stepped in to represent Dollar General and Done Right Merchandising Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed Aug. 5 in North Carolina Western District Court by Miano Law and The Buenker Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:22-cv-00358, Rodwell v. Done Right Merchandising Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 9:33 AM