New Suit - Employment

Hearst Corporation, one of the largest publishers of monthly magazines, and other defendants were sued Monday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Ilya Feoktistov on behalf of videographer George Rodrique II, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12152, rodrique v. Hearst Communications, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 19, 2022, 4:37 PM