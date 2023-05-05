Removed To Federal Court

Eyewear company Zenni Optical on Friday removed a privacy class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of enabling a third-party spyware company integrated with Meta to record data from consumers’ conversations on the plaintiff’s website. According to the complaint, the spyware company then sells the data to third parties for marketing purposes. Zenni Optical, Inc. is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:23-cv-00821, Rodriguez v. Zenni Optical, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebekah Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Zenni Optical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims