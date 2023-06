Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Jerry H. Walters Jr. has entered an appearance for Wipro Ltd. in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed June 14 in North Carolina Western District Court by a pro se plaintiff who accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating her employment and of failing to make promised severance payments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00354, Rodriguez v. Wipro Limited.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 8:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Virgilia Rodriguez

defendants

Wipro Limited

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws