Noah A. Finkel and Bryan Vayr of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for the United States Gypsum Co. in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed Aug. 7 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Scott & Winters Law Firm and Bryant Legal on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:24-cv-06921, Rodriguez v. United States Gypsum Company.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
September 23, 2024, 9:03 AM