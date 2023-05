Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to department supervisors about sexual harassment claims. The case is 1:23-cv-02840, Rodriguez v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 7:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Alyssa Rodriguez

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc

defendant counsels

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination