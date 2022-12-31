Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Brian D. Berry and Eric Meckley have stepped in to defend Twitter in an employment class action over mass layoffs directed by Twitter's new owner Elon Musk. The suit, filed Nov. 16 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan, contends that the drastic reduction of Twitter's workforce violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, as well as the California WARN Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-07222, Rodriguez v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 31, 2022, 10:36 AM