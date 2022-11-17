New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter and payroll administration company PRO Unlimited Inc. d/b/a Magnit were hit with an employment class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, as well as the California WARN Act. The suit, which arises from the company’s acquisition by Elon Musk, was filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan. The complaint follows the company's planned 50 percent elimination of its total workforce, and the resulting mass lay off of over 4,400 employees who worked for Twitter through Magnit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07222, Rodriguez v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2022, 4:44 AM