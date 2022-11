Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TVI Inc. d/b/a Savers and Gold Star Venture to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Cottle Law Firm on behalf of Elia Rodriguez. The case is 2:22-cv-01910, Rodriguez v. TVI, Inc. d/b/a Savers et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 11, 2022, 6:55 PM