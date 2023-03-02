New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Hershey was slapped with a privacy class action Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act, was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of individuals whose private personal information was allegedly shared with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the defendant's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Rodriguez v. The Hershey Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 02, 2023, 3:09 PM