Who Got The Work

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg member Katherine Cole Douglas has entered an appearance for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed April 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Melanie Rodriguez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney, is 2:23-cv-01348, Rodriguez v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 7:38 AM

