New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung and Best Buy were hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Ray Kim Law, alleges that certain Samsung QLED 4K televisions do not have Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync or HDMI 2.1 as advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01194, Rodriguez v. Samsung Electronics America Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 03, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Sergio Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Ray Kim Law, Apc

defendants

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct