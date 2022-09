Who Got The Work

Jonathan Vine and Sanique Jacqueline Balan of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Rhenus Logistics LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed July 29 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of Carmen Rodriguez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-22397, Rodriguez v. Rhenus Logistics LLC.

September 12, 2022, 6:28 AM