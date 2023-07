Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a consumer class action against Real Time Resolutions Inc. for claims under Fair Debt Collection Practices Act to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Great Lakes Consumer Law Firm and Community Lawyers on behalf of consumers who received a debt collection letter that failed to include all necessary information. The case is 1:23-cv-04719, Rodriguez v. Real Time Resolutions, Inc.

Illinois

July 21, 2023, 1:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Efrain Rodriguez

defendants

Real Time Resolutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws