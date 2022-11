Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Raising Cane's Restaurants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Bibiyan Law Group on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees who allegedly did not receive overtime pay or mandatory rest breaks in violation of labor laws. The case is 2:22-cv-08296, Rodriguez v. Raising Cane's USA, L.L.C. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 14, 2022, 5:17 PM