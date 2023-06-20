Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's and Dale R. Raabe, doing business as McDonald's of Elsa, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Vargas Law Office on behalf of a cashier who claims that she was forced to resign after being subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case is 7:23-cv-00199, Rodriguez v. Raabe d/b/a McDonald's of Elsa et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 20, 2023, 7:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Odyssey P. Rodriguez

defendants

McDonald's Corporation

Dale R. Raabe d/b/a McDonald's of Elsa

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation