New Suit

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., was sued Saturday in California Central District Court for personal injury claims related to a trip-and-fall incident abroad a cruise vessel. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Friedberg & Bunge on behalf of Arlene Rodriguez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06914, Rodriguez v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 26, 2022, 4:58 AM