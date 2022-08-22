New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Monday in California Central District Court against PlanMember Securities Corporation. The suit pursues claims on behalf of over 70,000 individuals whose social security numbers and other personal identifiable information was allegedly made vulnerable in a data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05942, Rodriguez v. PlanMember Securities Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

August 22, 2022, 4:42 PM