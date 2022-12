Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Penske Truck Leasing and Alex Dare to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Mehtani Law Offices on behalf of Juan Velez Rodriguez. The case is 4:22-cv-07734, Rodriguez v. Penske Truck Leasing Corporation et al.

California

December 07, 2022, 8:33 PM