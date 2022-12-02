Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Friday removed a lawsuit against Norwegian Air International Ltd., Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Norwegian Group over alleged injuries related to air travel to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Stephen H. Gersowitz on behalf of Michael Rodriguez, claims the plaintiff became ill and lost consciousness as a result of noxious fumes in the air of the cabin of the airplane. The case is 1:22-cv-10246, Rodriguez v. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 5:33 PM