New Suit - Consumer

Nissan and Mossy Nissan National City were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Song-Beverly Act, was brought by Prestige Legal Solutions on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Nissan Kicks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00804, Rodriguez v. Nissan North America Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 03, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Natividad Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

Mossy Nissan Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract